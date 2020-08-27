Rajasthan religious places to reopen on September 7

Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR

27 August 2020 21:01 IST

CM Gehlot cancels meetings with visitors at office and residence after 10 staff at the two places test COVID-19 positive.

All religious places in Rajasthan that were closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, will reopen for public from September 7 with precautionary measures against the virus infection. No crowding will be allowed during prayers at religious places, which will be sanitised at regular intervals.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who announced the decision at a review meeting on Thursday, said he had cancelled meetings with visitors at his office and residence after 10 employees at the two places tested COVID-19 positive.

Mr. Gehlot requested those willing to meet him not to travel to Jaipur for the purpose. “Since the visitors come in contact with the security personnel and other employees at the Chief Minister's office and residence, all appointments have been cancelled,” an official statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gehlot instructed officials to ensure compliance with health protocols at public places and restrict the number of people assembling at a single place. The Collectors and Superintendents of Police will visit the major religious places in all districts to take safety measures and ensure adherence to the social distancing norms.

Cobas-8800 machines’ purchase

As the number of infection deaths crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, the State government ordered the purchase of Cobas-8800 machines to speed up testing. Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said two machines from the U.S. would reach here this month-end and in October.

The capacity to conduct 51,640 tests a day had been developed in the State and testing facilities would soon be available in all districts. The Cobas-8800 machines, which will allow both RNA extraction and RT-PCR tests to be performed simultaneously, are likely to increase the testing capacity to over 60,000 a day.

The Minister said a community health centre, equipped with all the facilities, would be opened in each Assembly constituency so that the residents of the area need not travel to cities for medical treatment.