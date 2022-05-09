Rajasthan rated as leading State on MGNREGA parameters

Rajasthan has been rated as the leading State on various parameters of MGNREGA after the State government’s decision to give employment for an additional 25 days to the eligible rural families completing the stipulated 100 days in a year. The State has also led in the creation of mandays and effectively implemented the mobile monitoring system for the flagship employment scheme.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised the achievements of the Rural Development Department in the implementation of MGNREGA, while pointing out that the arrangements had been made for drinking water, shade, medical kits, space for children and soaps and sanitisers at the workplaces during the scorching heat.

Mr. Gehlot said at the department’s review meeting here that master plans would be formulated for villages on the lines of cities for development of infrastructure. The allocation for the Dang, Mewat and Magra Area Development Board had been increased to ₹25 crore for this purpose, he said.