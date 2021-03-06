Rajasthan rape victim dies of burn injuries

Image for representational purpose only.

The woman was set on fire at her house in Hanumangarh district’s Goluwala Police Station area early on Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by a man facing the court trial for her rape in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district succumbed to her burn injuries at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Saturday. Police have detained two suspects for questioning in the case.

The woman was set on fire at her house in Hanumangarh district’s Goluwala Police Station area early on Thursday. The victim’s maternal grandmother said in her complaint lodged with the police that the alleged rapist, who was out on bail, had entered the house, sprinkled kerosene on the floor and dropped a burning stick, which set the woman ablaze.

The State government has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased woman. Police officials trained in cyber technology have joined the investigating team, while a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene.

The victim with 90% burn injuries was first admitted to a hospital in Sriganganagar, from where she was taken to P.B.M. Government Hospital in Bikaner and later referred to S.M.S. Hospital in Jaipur for treatment.