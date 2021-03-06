Rajasthan rape victim dies of burn injuries

A 30-year-old woman allegedly set on fire by a man facing the court trial for her rape in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district succumbed to her burn injuries at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Saturday. Police have detained two suspects for questioning in the case.
The woman was set on fire at her house in Hanumangarh district’s Goluwala Police Station area early on Thursday. The victim’s maternal grandmother said in her complaint lodged with the police that the alleged rapist, who was out on bail, had entered the house, sprinkled kerosene on the floor and dropped a burning stick, which set the woman ablaze.
The State government has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased woman. Police officials trained in cyber technology have joined the investigating team, while a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene.
The victim with 90% burn injuries was first admitted to a hospital in Sriganganagar, from where she was taken to P.B.M. Government Hospital in Bikaner and later referred to S.M.S. Hospital in Jaipur for treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath