Rajasthan power corporations working on energy efficiency

July 30, 2022 18:08 IST

The power transmission and renewable energy corporations in Rajasthan are working on energy conservation and efficiency through the practices such as periodic regional auditing after conducing baseline surveys and creative financing in the sector. These measures, coupled with the collaboration with energy service bodies, have been taken for the first time to enhance efficiency.

The State produced 5,000 MW of solar power in 2021 and the production capacity of renewable energy is estimated to increase to 8,000 MW. “The new energy paradigm presents advanced opportunities in the power sector. The energy efficiency practices will also reduce carbon emissions in the State,” T. Ravikanth, chairman, Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, said here at a conference on Friday.

The focus on the future ready micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is also expected to improve energy efficiency practices in the State. New aspects of energy conservation were highlighted during a conference on “Profitability through energy conservation and efficiency” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

While Mr. Ravikanth laid emphasis on new strategies to improve energy efficiency in the conference, CII-Rajasthan chairman Gaurav Rungta said the practice would make MSMEs more competitive and increase their profitability. He said the industries should utilise the availability of solar and wind power in the State as part of their energy efficiency practices.

The speakers at the conference underlined the need for adopting a strategic regulatory and legislative framework, reflecting the global policies on renewable energy, for providing the energy efficiency solutions keeping in view the increasing cost of power production, transmission and distribution.