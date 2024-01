Rajasthan portfolio allocation: CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among eight departments

January 05, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Jaipur

Newly appointed Rajasthan Ministers were on January 5 allocated portfolios, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma keeping eight departments, including Home and Excise.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was allocated Finance, Tourism, Art and Culture, Public Works Department, and Women and Child Development.

Prem Chand Bairwa, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, has been allocated technical education and higher education.

Among the other Cabinet Ministers, Kirodi Lal Meena got the agriculture and rural development departments, Gajendra Singh Khimsar medical and health, Rajyvardhan Rathore industries, IT and communication and Madan Dilawar school education.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Misha approved the list of portfolios for the Ministers who were recently inducted into Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's ministry.

Twenty-two Ministers were sworn in at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan on December 30. Chief Minister Sharma and his two deputies had taken oath earlier.

