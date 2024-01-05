GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan portfolio allocation: CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among eight departments

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was allocated Finance, Tourism, Art and Culture, Public Works Department, and Women and Child Development

January 05, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. File.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Newly appointed Rajasthan Ministers were on January 5 allocated portfolios, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma keeping eight departments, including Home and Excise.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was allocated Finance, Tourism, Art and Culture, Public Works Department, and Women and Child Development.

Prem Chand Bairwa, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, has been allocated technical education and higher education.

Among the other Cabinet Ministers, Kirodi Lal Meena got the agriculture and rural development departments, Gajendra Singh Khimsar medical and health, Rajyvardhan Rathore industries, IT and communication and Madan Dilawar school education.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Misha approved the list of portfolios for the Ministers who were recently inducted into Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's ministry.

Twenty-two Ministers were sworn in at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan on December 30. Chief Minister Sharma and his two deputies had taken oath earlier.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.