Rajasthan political crisis | Will address grievances of MLAs: Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s announcement comes after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi on August 10.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 11 said it was his responsibility to address the grievances of MLAs.

“If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that. I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now also,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters before leaving for Jaisalmer.

Mr. Gehlot’s announcement comes after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi on the night of August 10 that signalled an “amicable resolution” of nearly a month-long political crisis in the State.

Mr. Pilot revolted against Mr. Gehlot a month ago and told reporters on August 10 that he and the other MLAs had raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the State, and expressed the hope that these will be addressed soon.