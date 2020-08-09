Rajasthan political crisis | Six BJP MLAs who came to Gujarat leave for unknown destination

The MLAs had come on a pilgrimage to Somnath

Six BJP MLAs from Rajasthan who had arrived in Gujarat ahead of the crucial Assembly session in that state starting on August 14 left for an undisclosed location in the early hours of Sunday.

The Congress government in Rajasthan under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in strife after Deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled and was sacked from the post.

The six BJP MLAs had reached Somnath from Porbandar on Saturday evening, with one of them telling reporters that the Congress government in Rajasthan was “harassing” opposition MLAs, and that they had come on a pilgrimage to Somnath to seek mental peace.

Speaking on the issue, Gir Somnath BJP general secretary Mansingh Parmar said. “The MLAs left the guest-house by morning. I have no clue where they went. My responsibility was to receive them when they reached Somnath from Porbandar on Saturday, and get them to the guest-house. I had left after dinner. They were supposed to stay here for two days.”

Also Read | Ahead of Assembly session, Rajasthan Congress factions inch towards a truce

The six MLAs, Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharamveer Mochi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini, left between 2am-3am accompanied by local BJP leaders to an undisclosed location, guest-house sources said.

Mr. Kumawat had told reporters on Saturday that the Gehlot government lacked a majority in the Assembly and that “he is harassing and putting mental pressure on BJP MLAs using SOG (Special Operations Group) and departmental raids”.