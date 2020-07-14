Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot, supporters won't attend the second CLP Meet: source

As the Congress convened a second round of meetings with its legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his supporters will not attend.

Amid reports of the party's top leadership trying to placate Mr. Pilot, a source close to him denied that "any serious attempt was made to resolve the differences".

The same source also denied that the Pilot camp was keen on having key ministries like Home and Finance and insisted that the issue was one of "leadership and humiliation to Mr. Pilot" who continues to head the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) until now.

The Pilot camp also contested the claim that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot enjoyed a "comfortable majority" in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly and asserted that a real test will always be on the floor of the House.

On Sunday, Mr. Pilot had claimed the support of 30 Congress MLAs, some of whom are lodged in a luxury resort in Manesar in BJP-ruled Haryana, but Congress' assessment was between 15-19 MLAs including Mr. Pilot were not there in Monday's show of strength.

One of Congress' trouble shooters in Rajasthan told The Hindu that Mr. Gehlot will explore the option of a floor test after a few MLAs return to his camp.

"Mr. Gehlot is confident that more MLAs would be with him in a day or two,"said the Congress leader.

On Monday morning, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said "the doors of the Congress party was open for Mr Pilot and every issue can be sorted out through dialogue".

The power struggle between Mr. Gehlot and his deputy had been going on for quite some time but the latest flash point was triggered by a notice from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The SOG had sought time from Mr. Pilot to record his statement in a case of conspiracy and sedition registered after attempts were allegedly made by the BJP to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides during last month's Rajya Sabha elections.

But Mr. Gehlot, on Twitter, had pointed out that the notice was misinterpreted as a similar notice was sent to the Chief Minister as well as the Congress had lodged a criminal complaint about attempted poaching.