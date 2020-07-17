Other States

Rajasthan political crisis | BJP’s Maharashtra unit has raised ₹500 crore to topple Ashok Gehlot government, says Congress

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. Photo: Twitter/@sachin_inc

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Maharashtra unit of the BJP had amassed about ₹500 crore from builders and businessmen to topple the Rajasthan government. “I have discussed the issue with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and he said his department has received sensitive info,” said party spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

The allegations come at a time when state’s former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is visiting Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Sawant said that he had demanded an inquiry into the matter to expose the ‘dirty game’ played by the BJP to topple a democratically elected State government. “The action taken by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police and audio tapes that are now in public domain prove that the BJP is using a huge amount of money for horse-trading,” he said.

