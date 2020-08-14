Rajasthan political crisis | Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote

While replying to the debate, Mr. Gehlot claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah went all out to topple his government.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government won the confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly, on Friday.

The motion of confidence in the Council of Ministers was passed in the Assembly with a voice vote after a three-hour-long debate.

While replying to the debate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the role of BJP was dubious during the political crisis. He claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah went all out to topple the Rajasthan government.

Mr. Gehlot added "As the conspiracy failed and all the Congress members came together, the BJP is startled."

Earlier, State Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly.

Initiating the debate on the motion, Mr. Dhariwal blamed the Centre for trying to “topple” the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, using money and power, but said a similar attempt in Rajasthan would not succeed.

Referring to Mughal emperor Akbar, he said the Mughals tasted defeat in Mewar during his quest to expand his empire. Similarly, BJP’s attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were defeated, he added.

Hitting out at the Opposition over its criticism of the recent political developments in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot described himself as the strongest warrior of the Congress and said he would protect his party at all costs.

Mr. Pilot, who has returned to the Congress fold after a month-long rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, made the remarks during the debate on a motion of confidence moved by the ruling party in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The session came after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Mr. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)