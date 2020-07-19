Rajasthan police reach Gurugram resort looking for Congress MLA

A Rajasthan Police team reached a resort in Panchgaon in Gurugram late on Sunday evening following a tip-off that Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal could be present inside. However, the resort staff reportedly did not allow the police inside.
Mr. Lal’s name finds mention along with a Union Minister in a First Information Report registered on charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy for allegedly trying to topple the Rajasthan government.
Local sources claimed that the team returned empty handed after the Best Western Resort Country Club resort staff made it wait outside for more than 30 minutes and eventually did not allow inside. Earlier, a five-member Rajasthan Police had visited the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group team served notices at the Jaipur and Churu residences of Mr. Lal. Also, a letter has been issued to Banswara Superintendent of Police to serve notice to Karni Singh for interrogation in connection with the case. The police claimed that important information was gathered during the interrogation of Sanjay Jain and the same was being corroborated.
More than a dozen Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are believed to be holed up inside the two hotels for more than a week now.
