Rajasthan police arrest judge for sexually assaulting minor boy

Jitendra Singh was placed under suspension by High Court after FIR was filed against him

The Rajasthan police on Wednesday arrested a judge who was recently suspended on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy. After his arrest, the accused, Jitendra Singh, was taken from Jaipur to Bharatpur, where he was earlier posted as the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Cases.

Mr. Singh has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge’s stenographer, Anshul Soni, and a staff member of the anti-corruption court, Rahul Katara, are the other accused in the case.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said Mr. Singh was interrogated in the presence of a Metropolitan Magistrate and arrested as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The apex court has ruled in Delhi Judicial Service Association vs. State of Gujarat that a judicial officer should be arrested under intimation to the District Judge or the High Court, as the case may be.

Mr. Singh, who is of the District Judge cadre, was placed under suspension by the Rajasthan High Court after the first information report was registered against him on a complaint lodged by the 14-year-old boy. The High Court has also deputed a vigilance team to investigate the allegations against him.

The boy’s mother alleged that Mr. Singh and the two other accused had been sexually assaulting her son for the last one month after intoxicating him with a narcotic substance. The judge as well as other accused had threatened the boy of implicating his family in false cases if he spoke about the assault to anyone, according to the complaint.

Mr. Singh had allegedly befriended the boy at District Club in Bharatpur, where he used to go to play tennis. However, Mr. Singh has lodged a counter-complaint against the boy’s mother and her family, accusing them of blackmail and extortion.