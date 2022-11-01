Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tributes to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh

PTI November 01, 2022 11:43 IST

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes of the region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribals killed by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan. PM Modi during his visit to the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders. The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes of the region. The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was being led by social reformer Govind Guru.



