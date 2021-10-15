Rajasthan plans IT use for social security schemes

JAIPUR

15 October 2021 22:16 IST

It will help in delivery of services

Plans are afoot to use information technology in a big way to extend the benefits of social security schemes to the people in Rajasthan. An IT action plan has been formulated for “proactive identification” of beneficiaries under multiple schemes, which will also streamline the delivery of public services, official said.

The action plan comprised the software applications which would ensure that if a scheme’s beneficiary was eligible for the benefits of another scheme as well, he or she would automatically get the information about it, Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Samit Sharma said here on Friday.

IT would be used as a powerful medium to assist in the implementation of schemes, he said.

Dr. Sharma said the IT applications would cover all aspects, including access, application, approval and disbursement, for the schemes such as social security pensions, post-matric scholarship, Chief Minister’s Kanyadan Yojana, Palanhar Yojana for orphans, silicosis grant and residential school and hostel scheme.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department is also preparing web portals and software applications for bringing all other welfare schemes from the offline to online mode. Besides, e-profiles of hostels, residential schools, old age home, children’s homes and women’s shelters will be prepared to make their complete details and photographs available online.

Dr. Sharma said the concept of e-governance would be promoted through WhatsApp chatbot, mobile phone-based application process and transparency in financial management for a better communication between the service providers and beneficiaries.