GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan: Over 400 retirees yet to get OPS benefits after nearly a year of paying dues

An official familiar with the development said that the top management has issued instructions for speedy processing of the applications.

February 23, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI

Around 450 employees of the state-run Rajasthan Financial Corporation are yet to start getting money under the Old Pension Scheme even after 7-8 months of depositing the required money.

According to a departmental order, most of the retired employees had deposited a lump sum amount each by September first week – the last deadline given by the government for inclusion in the OPS that allowed one to get a retrospective pension from April 2023.

The first deadline for depositing the money was July 2023.

"Even after seven months, most of the files are stuck due to the lackadaisical approach of officials involved in processing the applications. Forget about arrears, so far, only 60 pension payment orders have been issued," RFC Pensioners Association President Narsi Lal Meena said.

"For the last two months, not a single pension payment order has been issued," he said.

Meena said that most of the retired employees had a tough time arranging money – around ₹30-40 lakh each – after years of retirement. Some had to break their FDs and empty their savings to deposit the money to get the pension, he said.

An official familiar with the development said that the top management has issued instructions for speedy processing of the applications, especially those who have genuine reasons.

The official said that with the appointment of a new executive director (admin) and executive director (finance) in the recent administrative reshuffle, the application process will be done expeditiously.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / pension and welfare / wage and pension

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.