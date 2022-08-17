Rajasthan official’s Denmark visit to help in water resource management

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent visit of Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi, accompanied by the officials from his department, to Denmark is expected to help in the preparation of a new framework for drinking water management and rejuvenation of rivers in Rajasthan. The State’s delegation discussed the scope for increasing mutual cooperation in the water sector.

Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here in March 2021, paving the way for collaboration in water management. A Danish delegation later came to the State and visited Jaipur and Udaipur cities to observe the water supply arrangements. Denmark’s waste water experts Peter Fischer and Ditte Hansen also visited Jaipur earlier this year to deliberate on the green strategic partnership.

Mr. Joshi said here on Tuesday that the work in Denmark in the field of water and environment conservation was commendable and the Aarhus river water project as well as the waste water management system were the models that could be replicated in Rajasthan.

The State’s delegation visited the universities and institutions in Denmark where research has been taken up in the water sector and observed the country’s water supply utility. Mr. Joshi said that subjects which generated a considerable interest among the delegation members included the efficiency of water quality and distribution, waste water planning and management and urban planning and governance.

The Minister said the Danish projects such as the Marselisborg waste water treatment plant could provide solutions for energy self-sufficiency and sustainability for large areas. The State would immensely benefit from the technical assistance provided by Denmark in the water sector, he added.