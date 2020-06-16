Rajasthan offers testing facility to other States

Having registered a phenomenal increase in its COVID-19 testing capacity to 15,000 per day, Rajasthan has offered to provide the test facility to the neighbouring States. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that the State government could conduct up to 5,000 tests per day for six neighbouring States.
Mr. Gehlot said his government’s highest priority was to save lives and it was willing to support Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat with the testing facility. “Rajasthan is committed to providing all possible help to the neighbouring States during the present crisis,” he said.
Mr. Gehlot said the testing capacity of Rajasthan, which was zero when the COVID-19 pandemic had started, had now reached 15,000 per day. Delhi and Gujarat have been reporting delays in providing test results because of insufficient equipment.
The Chief Minister reviewed the status of COVID-19 cases at a high-level meeting here, while affirming that the virus infection was under control in the State as a result of strengthening of health care infrastructure, regular monitoring and aggressive screening during house-to-house surveys. The recovery rate in the State was also better than the national average, Mr. Gehlot said.
‘Norms not followed’
He expressed concern over people not complying with the health protocol during the ‘unlock-1’ phase and directed that those violating the rules be strictly dealt with. A special campaign would be launched in the State from June 21 to 30 to create awareness about COVID-19, he said.
