Rajasthan occupies second rank in employment generation

With 16 crore man-days having been created under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), Rajasthan has occupied second position in generating employment this year. The Congress government in the State also plans to hold social audit of NREGA works in every village panchayat twice a year.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who holds the rural development and panchayati raj portfolio, said in the State Assembly that the statutory powers given to the panchayat bodies would strengthen them, while 5.88 lakh rural families had completed 100 days of employment under NREGA in 2018-19, bringing third rank to the State in this respect.

Replying to the demands of grants for his department in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Mr. Pilot said that 8.73 lakh works, among the 10.66 lakh NREGA works sanctioned in 2018-19, would benefit small and marginal farmers, families living below the poverty line and members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Of these projects, 4.06 lakh were completed, against just 5,000 in 2017-18 during the previous BJP regime.

The demands were passed by voice vote after the Minister’s reply. Mr. Pilot said nine lakh people were engaged in NREGA works in December last year and 32 lakh people were given work till March 2019 under a special campaign, “Kaam Mango Abhiyan” (Demand the Work), launched by the Congress government.

‘Audit will check graft’

Mr. Pilot, who is also president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, said social audit of NREGA works would bring transparency in the functioning of panchayat officials and help eradicate corruption.