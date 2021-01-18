Rajasthan night curfew lifted after drop in cases

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced lifting of night curfew in 13 districts and other relaxations in a phased manner following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.
After presiding over a review meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it would be necessary to adhere to the health protocols, failing which the number of infected persons might increase. “No situation should arise where we are compelled to take harsh measures again,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.
The curfew, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., was imposed in eight districts on November 21, 2020. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara districts were initially under the curfew, which later got extended to Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Sriganganagar.
The number of COVID-19 cases, which had crossed 3,000 per day in November, has now registered a significant decrease. According to Rajasthan health department figures, the number of new cases in the State on Monday was 213.
Traders’ organisations had demanded the lifting of night curfew because of its adverse impact on business in the 13 districts. All shops, restaurants and business establishments, except those of chemists, were being closed by 7:00 p.m. every day.
