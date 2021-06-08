Rajasthan modifies lockdown to ease restrictions

Govt. aims at striking a balance between containing virus and securing livelihood of people

The Rajasthan government on Monday modified the COVID-19 lockdown to ease restrictions following a recommendation of the Cabinet to strike a balance between containing the virus infection and securing the livelihood of people. The Home Department issued the new guidelines to allow commercial activities and widen the scope of permitted activities.

Though the ‘public discipline week-end curfew’ will remain in force from Friday evening to Monday morning, the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The government and private offices will also function till 4 p.m. everyday with the presence of 50% staff.

Schools and colleges will be permitted to remain open with the presence of 50% staff, but the students will not be allowed there. The restrictions on the opening of malls, religious places, cinema halls, auditoriums, swimming pools and weddings will continue.

COVID appropriate behaviour

Public transport, including the State roadways and private buses, will be allowed from June 10, while the private vehicles will be allowed on roads between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Principal Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said the people would be expected to adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour. Action under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act and other legal provisions will be taken against those found violating the guidelines.