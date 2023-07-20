Rajasthan Minister's nephew vandalises Jaipur hotel, FIR registered

July 20, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Jaipur

A hotel in Jaipur was allegedly vandalised by the nephew of State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on July 19. The Jaipur Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.

The SHO of Vaishali police station said that they have registered an FIR into the incident and will investigate the matter based on evidence. "An FIR has been registered. We will investigate based on the facts of the FIR. Whenever we get the evidence we will arrest the accused and take him to justice," Shiv Narayan, SHO Vaishali said.

According to hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh, Harshdeep Khachariyawas who is the nephew of Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas had an argument with a fellow guest. Following this, he asked the hotel staff to open every room in order to search for him.

"Yesterday at around 10 pm, the nephew of Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Harshdeep Khachariyawas along with 5-6 people reached the hotel in a drunk state and had an argument with a fellow guest. I got a call saying that they were taking Pratap Singh Khachariyawas' name and abusing the staff...they asked the hotel staff for his (the fellow guest with whom the Minister's nephew got into an argument) room number and demanded to open every room and search for him," the hotel owner said. When the hotel staff refused, he called in around 20 to 25 boys and started vandalising hotel property, Abhimanyu claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The safety of our guests is very important to us. We denied to open the rooms. I instructed my staff to ask them to come tomorrow and solve the matter. We also offered to help them in case they want any proof in case of any investigation. However, he turned furious and called in 20-25 other boys and started to damage the hotel property. They blocked our front desk. They destroyed our glasses in front of us and threatened us," the hotel owner who is also the Managing Director said.

"We called the police. However, only two police personnel came. They searched for the guest with whom they had a quarrel. Those 25 boys were beating up the person in front of the police. We have the CCTV footage of it. The police did nothing. They just saved the guest and took him away," he said.

The hotel owner further accused Khachariyawas and his accomplices of trying to destroy the CCTV recordings but somehow they were prevented. "Someone advised them to destroy the CCTV footage from the server room downstairs. They reached the place to destroy the footage, they also broke the TV, the recording of which is present with us. We somehow saved the recordings..." Abhimanyu Singh said.

The hotel owner said that they are being threatened for pressing charges on the accused since he is the nephew of a Minister. However, he said, that he believes in the state government. "We are being threatened and harassed. We have received several calls, all kinds of pressure is being made on us. They are saying that these are people from the government. However, we believe in Ashok Gehlot's government, we believe in law and order in the state and we will surely get justice even if delayed," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.