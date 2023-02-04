ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha booked in kidnapping case

February 04, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Minister of State for Soldiers’ Welfare Rajendra Gudha, along with two of his associates, has been booked in a criminal case for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcibly obtaining a signed blank cheque from him. The complainant is a ruling Congress worker and Kakrana village panchayat’s ward member in Sikar disrict.

Ward member Durga Singh alleged in his complaint, lodged at Sikar district’s Neem Ka Thana police station, that Mr. Gudha, his personal assistant Krishna Kumar and a woman, Vimla Kanwar, kidnapped him in his official vehicle and took him to a farm house on January 27. The complainant said the Minister forced him to sign a blank cheque and took it from him.

Mr. Singh alleged that Mr. Gudha had earlier threatened him over mobile phone and asked for his location and forcibly took him away. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the matter was related to a money transaction on a plot of land.

The police have sent the case to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department in view of the matter involving a Minister. The case was registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Gudha had won the 2018 Assembly election from Jhunjhunu district’s Udaipurwati constituency on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and later joined the ruling Congress, after which he was inducted into the State Cabinet. He is known to be a loyalist of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

