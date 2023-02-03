ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Minister among others booked for abducting man, taking blank cheque from him

February 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Jaipur

Mr. Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket but later joined the Congress.

PTI

Rajasthan Minister of State for Sainik Welfare and Panchayati Raj Rajendra Gudha | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An FIR has been registered against Rajasthan's Minister of State for Sainik Welfare and Panchayati Raj Rajendra Gudha and others for allegedly abducting a man and taking a blank bank cheque from him, police said on Friday.

The complainant Durga Singh is a ward panchayat member from Kakrana of Sikar district.

Acting Circle Officer of Neem Ka Thana, Babu Lal said Singh, a resident of Modi Bagh of Neem police station, lodged a complaint against Minister Rajendra Gudha, his personal assistant Krishna Kumar and Vimla Kanwar and others on Thursday under various sections of the IPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the incident took place on January 27.

The officer said since the matter is related to a minister, it has been sent to the Crime Investigation Branch (CB-CID) for further action.

He said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the matter seems to be related to a money transaction regarding a plot of land.

Mr. Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but later joined the Congress. He was included in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet.

Mr. Gudha, who is often in discussion for his outspoken statements, was recently seen advocating for Sachin Pilot to be made the new chief minister of Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US