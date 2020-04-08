Rajasthan markets to open in phased manner

Mandis, functioning as agricultural marketing hubs, will open in a phased manner in Rajasthan from April 15 for procurement of agricultural commodities from farmers at minimum support prices.

The authorities will ensure adherence to social distancing norms and control the crowds at the mandis.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave instructions here on Wednesday for management of services at the mandis and maintenance of all protocols to take care of health of farmers, traders, labourers and those connected with the procurement process.

He reviewed the arrangements at a video conferencing with seven Ministers and senior officers. Mr. Gehlot said the farmers’ interest was of paramount importance for the State government and the decision to procure the farm produce would help peasants during the last stage of harvesting of rabi crops.

The procurement of agricultural commodities will take place at about 800 places across the State. The farmers will get the facility of selling their produce at the clusters of small mandis near their fields with the involvement of village cooperative societies in the procurement process.