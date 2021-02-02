Rajasthan local body election results put Congress in front

It expects to form governing boards with Independents

The results for elections to 90 urban local bodies in Rajasthan’s 20 districts have put the ruling Congress in a position of advantage, as the party expects to form the governing boards in over 50 municipal bodies with the support of Independents. The Congress has secured 1,194 of the 3,034 wards, while the BJP won 1,146 and Independent candidates bagged 631.

Though the Congress has got a clear majority in 19 municipal bodies, against BJP’s majority in 23, the Independents who will be a deciding factor in 37 urban bodies are likely to extend support to the Congress. The voting for electing chairpersons of municipal bodies will take place on February 7.

The Congress suffered a setback in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation, which was the only municipal corporation going to polls. Of the 80 wards in Ajmer, the Congress won 18 and the BJP 48. The urban local bodies for which the polling was held on January 28 included nine municipal councils and 80 municipalities.

Among other parties, the Nationalist Congress Party won 46, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 13, CPI(M) 3 and Bahujan Samaj Party one ward.

The NCP was the surprise winner in two municipal councils — Niwai in Tonk district and Nokha in Bikaner district.

Of the five municipal bodies in the four State Assembly constituencies where by-elections are due, the Congress and the BJP won one each and the Independents obtained majority in three. While Rajsamand went to Congress and Bhilawara district’s Sahara to the BJP, the Independent candidates won in Udaipur district’s Bhinder and Churu district’s Sujangarh and Bidasar.

‘People supported us’

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said here on Monday that the people in the State had supported the ruling party in the middle of the farmers’ agitation.

He said the Congress would form the boards in more than 50 local bodies, as it had not allotted its symbols and extended support to Independents in several municipal councils and municipalities.