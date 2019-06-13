Rajasthan local body bypolls: Congress wins eight seats, BJP five

The ruling Congress on Wednesday won eight seats in the byelection to 17 wards of 15 urban local bodies in Rajasthan. The BJP emerged victorious on five seats, while Independent candidates supported by the Congress bagged two.

The byelection was held on June 10 to fill vacant positions in select wards of municipalities and municipal councils in Jaipur, Alwar, Bhilwara, Sriganganagar, Bharatpur, Churu, Karauli, Hanumangarh, Bundi, Dholpur and Sirohi districts. A total of 14 municipality and three municipal council wards were contested in these districts.

The Congress won in Behror, Khairthal, Jahazpur, Indragarh, Sujangarh, Nohar, Shahpura and Hindon local bodies, while the Independent candidates won in Gajsinghpur and Rawatsar.

Pradesh Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the bypoll results were an indication of people’s faith in the State government’s welfare policies launched after the December 2018 Assembly election. However, the Congress had lost all 25 seats in the State to the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha election.

BJP spokesperson Satish Punia said the number of seats won by the party had increased, as the party earlier held only three of the 17 wards where byelection was held. He alleged that the Congress government had “misused the resources” to win the bypoll after its failure on the fronts of law and order, agricultural loan waiver and water and power supply.