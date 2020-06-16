Rajasthan lifts curbs on movement

Jaipur

16 June 2020 23:47 IST

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday lifted curbs on the inter-State movement of people, citing improvement in COVID-19 situation.

The government had put restrictions on the inter-State movement on June 10 after a sudden spike in cases, making it mandatory to obtain a pass for travelling out of the State whereas those entering Rajasthan were required to show their personal ID.

‘Improved situation’

The State Home Department order says as the number of daily infections has stabilised and the recovery rate improved, the conditions imposed on the entry and exit of people are removed with immediate effect .

Advertising

Advertising