Other States

Rajasthan lifts curbs on movement

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday lifted curbs on the inter-State movement of people, citing improvement in COVID-19 situation.

The government had put restrictions on the inter-State movement on June 10 after a sudden spike in cases, making it mandatory to obtain a pass for travelling out of the State whereas those entering Rajasthan were required to show their personal ID.

‘Improved situation’

The State Home Department order says as the number of daily infections has stabilised and the recovery rate improved, the conditions imposed on the entry and exit of people are removed with immediate effect .

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 11:49:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-lifts-curbs-on-movement/article31846373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY