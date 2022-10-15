Rajasthan leads in solar energy sector with new investments

ADVERTISEMENT

Having emerged as the country’s solar hub after developing 10 GW solar power capacity, Rajasthan is attracting new investments in the field of renewable energy. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Coal India Limited and Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUN) for setting up a 1,190 MW solar power project here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on the occasion that the investments were continuously pouring in because of the State government’s new solar and wind energy policies and simplification of rules. He said the maximum number of MoUs had been signed in the field of solar energy in the ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022’ organised in Jaipur earlier this month.

The Coal India Limited and RVUN will jointly set up a solar park in Bikaner district’s Poogal tehsil with an investment of ₹5,400 crore. The equipment required for the solar plant will be manufactured within the State, while the new project will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and reduce pollution by saving coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Land measuring 4,846 hectares was allotted for establishing the solar park in Poogal. Mr. Gehlot said the manufacturing of necessary equipment and their assembling in the State would also create new employment opportunities for the local youth.

The Chief Minister said though the supply of coal to Rajasthan had been affected because of hurdles in mining activities at coal mines in Chhattisgarh, the State government had succeeded in getting the number of coal rakes increased. The cancellation of the Centre’s order to purchase 10% of the State’s coal requirement in the form of expensive imported coal had also reduced economic burden, he added.

Rajasthan has occupied the first position in solar power generation by setting up the projects of 14,825 MW. The State government is also making efforts to connect people with solar energy and encouraging them to install solar rooftop plants at their houses, factories and offices.