Rajasthan launches major drive against illegal mining with drone survey

January 28, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - JAIPUR

The new BJP Government in Rajasthan has launched a major drive against illegal mining activities by conducting surveys through drones, wherever needed, to put a curb on the sources of such activities. The highest number of 75 illegal mining cases have been detected in Bhilwara district, where the revenue authorities have been alerted.

Rajasthan has as many as 81 varieties of minerals in its land, out of which 57 are being commercially exploited. The State has the highest number of mining leases in the country, while the government has been taking measures to curb unlicenced and illegal mining by using remote sensing data and geographic information system.

State Mines Secretary Anandhi said on Saturday that the revenue authorities had been involved in the campaign to initiate action under the Rajasthan Tenancy Act for cancellation of khatedari (title) rights on the land where illegal mining was taking place. Ms. Anandhi interacted virtually with the department’s officials and gave them instructions to stop the transport of illegally excavated minerals.

As part of the drive, the field officers identify the mining mafia and violators and submit the data online, which is used for initiating further action. Ms. Anandhi said a vigorous checking had also been started in the State’s border areas adjacent to the National Capital Region.

The Superintending Mining Engineers of the Mines Department have started the surveys with their teams across the State to identify the culprits. Ms. Anandhi said the State Government intended to completely stop illegal mining, for which the department’s officials were taking strict action.