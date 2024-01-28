GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan launches major drive against illegal mining with drone survey

The State has the highest number of mining leases in the country, while the government has been taking measures to curb unlicenced and illegal mining

January 28, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The new BJP Government in Rajasthan has launched a major drive against illegal mining activities by conducting surveys through drones, wherever needed, to put a curb on the sources of such activities. The highest number of 75 illegal mining cases have been detected in Bhilwara district, where the revenue authorities have been alerted.

Rajasthan has as many as 81 varieties of minerals in its land, out of which 57 are being commercially exploited. The State has the highest number of mining leases in the country, while the government has been taking measures to curb unlicenced and illegal mining by using remote sensing data and geographic information system.

State Mines Secretary Anandhi said on Saturday that the revenue authorities had been involved in the campaign to initiate action under the Rajasthan Tenancy Act for cancellation of khatedari (title) rights on the land where illegal mining was taking place. Ms. Anandhi interacted virtually with the department’s officials and gave them instructions to stop the transport of illegally excavated minerals.

As part of the drive, the field officers identify the mining mafia and violators and submit the data online, which is used for initiating further action. Ms. Anandhi said a vigorous checking had also been started in the State’s border areas adjacent to the National Capital Region.

The Superintending Mining Engineers of the Mines Department have started the surveys with their teams across the State to identify the culprits. Ms. Anandhi said the State Government intended to completely stop illegal mining, for which the department’s officials were taking strict action.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.