Rajasthan launches initiative to control infections through master trainers

A new initiative has been launched in Rajasthan for controlling COVID-19 infections by appointing “master trainers” after their selection from 36 government departments. They will be trained in preventive steps and precautions, and asked to generate awareness and train others for containing the epidemic.
The first batch of 180 master trainers has been appointed in Jaipur district. Jaipur Collector Antar Singh Nehra said here on Saturday that their training would start from Monday in two sessions every day.
The initial training will be imparted by the experts attached to the Skills Laboratory of Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital. Mr. Nehra said the master trainers would provide further training to their colleagues in their respective departments and offices. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the State has improved as a result of similar efforts.
The departments from which the officials have been selected include the Jaipur Development Authority, College Education Department, Jaipur Dairy, State Pollution Control Board, Industrial Training Institutes, Industries Department, and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.
