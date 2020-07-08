Rajasthan labour job exchange portal a boon for migrant workers

The labour employment exchange portal established by the Congress government in Rajasthan has started working as a bridge between potential employers and migrant workers who returned to their native places during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Labour Department has launched a drive to help the workers find gainful employment.
While announcing the creation of the portal in May, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the exchange would help the labourers get jobs according to their skills and enable the industries to find the labour as per their needs. Mr. Gehlot also gave instructions for online mapping of labourers and construction workers coming in and going out of the State.
State Labour Secretary Niraj K. Pawan said here on Tuesday that the data of 52 lakh labourers, including the migrant workers, along with their skills had been uploaded on the portal. The details of industries with their business registration numbers were also available at the online portal, he said.
Mobile phone app
Mr. Pawan said he had spoken to industrialists across the State for mandatory listing of vacancies arising in their units on the portal. A mobile phone application would also be created and launched shortly to facilitate easy registration by the workers, he said.
The Labour Department also proposes to impart training to the workers according to their qualifications and requirements of industries. The training will enable the workers to find employment in the enterprises which were closed during the last three months because of non-availability of labourers.
