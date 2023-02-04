ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan international expo in Jodhpur to promote exports in handicraft sector

February 04, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - JAIPUR

Buyers from 28 countries are expected to be at the event.

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Industries & Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat with RAJSICO & REPC Chairman Rajiv Arora launch logo & brochure during the press conference of Rajasthan InternationalExpo, in Jodhpur, in Jaipur, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first edition of Rajasthan International Expo, to be held in Jodhpur from March 20 to 22, will promote exports in the handicraft sector with the expected visit of buyers from 28 countries. The mega-event will showcase a wide range of handicrafts, wooden and iron furniture and ceramic items to the global audience.

Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here on Saturday that the State government had reached out to Indian Embassies around the world to gather information about international buyers and extended invitation to about 20,000 buyers from 28 countries. The expo will be held at the Trade Facilitation Centre in Boranada, near Jodhpur.

Ms. Rawat, who launched the logo and brochure of the expo, said the Centre had recently approved a special assistance of ₹95 crore for capacity building of the already operational inland container depot in Jodhpur, which would make the three-day event an “enticing proposition”. It would be a major milestone in the field of exports from western Rajasthan, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rajasthan will also promote and showcase its industrial development at the expo, which will display the agricultural food products, stone articles, steel utensils, textiles and garments, kitchenware and engineering goods in addition to the handicraft items. Jodhpur has been selected as the event’s venue in view of its immense potential for growth.

The 20,000-sq. metre exhibition area will feature five domes with a total of 318 stalls. As many as 25 foreign Ambassadors based out of New Delhi have evinced interest in sending their business representatives to the expo. Ms. Rawat said the confirmed participants included those from the Republic of Fiji, South Sudan, Zambia, and Nauru.

The expo has been specifically designed to bring much-needed exposure and recognition to the hard-working artisans of the State. Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) chairperson Rajeev Arora said the artisans would get a platform to showcase their craft, attract a large customer base and benefit from higher earnings by reaching a wider audience.

Mr. Arora, who also heads the Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation, called upon the traders and industrial institutions to obtain the membership of REPC in order to get the benefits of the expo and other upcoming events. The REPC will render assistance to the traders with its resources and create opportunities for expansion of their business activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US