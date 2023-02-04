Rajasthan international expo in Jodhpur to promote exports in handicraft sector

February 04, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - JAIPUR

The first edition of Rajasthan International Expo, to be held in Jodhpur from March 20 to 22, will promote exports in the handicraft sector with the expected visit of buyers from 28 countries. The mega-event will showcase a wide range of handicrafts, wooden and iron furniture and ceramic items to the global audience.

Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here on Saturday that the State government had reached out to Indian Embassies around the world to gather information about international buyers and extended invitation to about 20,000 buyers from 28 countries. The expo will be held at the Trade Facilitation Centre in Boranada, near Jodhpur.

Ms. Rawat, who launched the logo and brochure of the expo, said the Centre had recently approved a special assistance of ₹95 crore for capacity building of the already operational inland container depot in Jodhpur, which would make the three-day event an “enticing proposition”. It would be a major milestone in the field of exports from western Rajasthan, she added.

Rajasthan will also promote and showcase its industrial development at the expo, which will display the agricultural food products, stone articles, steel utensils, textiles and garments, kitchenware and engineering goods in addition to the handicraft items. Jodhpur has been selected as the event’s venue in view of its immense potential for growth.

The 20,000-sq. metre exhibition area will feature five domes with a total of 318 stalls. As many as 25 foreign Ambassadors based out of New Delhi have evinced interest in sending their business representatives to the expo. Ms. Rawat said the confirmed participants included those from the Republic of Fiji, South Sudan, Zambia, and Nauru.

The expo has been specifically designed to bring much-needed exposure and recognition to the hard-working artisans of the State. Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) chairperson Rajeev Arora said the artisans would get a platform to showcase their craft, attract a large customer base and benefit from higher earnings by reaching a wider audience.

Mr. Arora, who also heads the Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation, called upon the traders and industrial institutions to obtain the membership of REPC in order to get the benefits of the expo and other upcoming events. The REPC will render assistance to the traders with its resources and create opportunities for expansion of their business activities.