Rajasthan Information Commission penalises five officials for negligence

JAIPUR

13 March 2021 00:57 IST

Fine amount will be recovered from their salaries

The Rajasthan State Information Commission has adopted a tough stance against government officials showing negligence in providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The Commission has imposed fines on five officials of different departments and passed adverse remarks about their conduct.

The Commission has ordered that the fine amount will be recovered from the salaries of the officials.

Two officials of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department were fined ₹15,000 each, one official was penalised ₹10,000, and two officials of the Local Self Government Department were told to pay ₹5,000 each.

The weekly review of work by Chief Information Commissioner D.B. Gupta and penalisation orders have made an impact, ensuring compliance with the RTI Act.

The Commission has laid emphasis on display of information by the departments and local bodies on their own.

No response to notices

State Information Commissioner Lakshman Singh slapped a fine of ₹15,000 on the then Village Development Officer of Sata panchayat in Barmer district for not providing information to an applicant in 2018.

The official did not respond to the Commission’s notices issued five times.

The Commissioner also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the then Village Secretary of Koorna in Pali district for not providing information since 2018 and overlooking its notices. The Commission directed for providing information of 100 pages free of cost to the applicant. A similar order imposing a fine of ₹10,000 was passed against the Village Secretary of Bhakhri in Jodhpur district.

Similarly, State Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the Secretary of Urban Improvement Trust, Kota. The then Executive Engineer of Asind municipality in Bhilwara district was also penalised ₹5,000 in two separate matters.