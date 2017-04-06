Rajasthan imposes 10% ‘cow protection surcharge’ on stamp duty on non-judicial instruments

Those making rent agreements, mortgage papers and lease agreements in Rajasthan will now have to pay a surcharge of 10% on stamp duty for cow protection.

The finance department has imposed the surcharge on all such non-judicial instruments, order for which was released on March 31 last.

“In exercise of the powers conferred of the Rajasthan Stamp Act, 1998 and in supersession of this department’s notification, state government hereby orders surcharge at the rate of 10 per cent on stamp duty payable on all instruments for the purposes of conservation and propagation of cow and its progeny,” states the order.

In her budget speech, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had proposed the surcharge for development of basic infrastructure facilities and protection and propagation of cows.

However, judicial stamps, revenue ticket and insurance ticket have been excluded from the order.