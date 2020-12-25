Rajasthan IAS officer remanded in ACB custody

JAIPUR

25 December 2020 03:13 IST

He was removed from Collector post after his PA was caught taking a bribe of ₹1.40 lakh allegedly on his behalf

A sessions court in Rajasthan’s Kota town on Thursday remanded former Baran Collector Indra Singh Rao in one-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested him on Wednesday on graft charges. He was removed from the Collector post on December 9 after his Personal Assistant was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹1.40 lakh allegedly on his behalf.

Mr. Rao was at the awaiting posting order (APO) status when he was arrested on Wednesday. He was produced before the sessions judge as the ACB court judge was on leave. The public prosecutor sought the remand for interrogation of the accused IAS officer.

The former Collector’s PA, Mahaveer Nagar, was arrested while taking the bribe for issuing a no-objection certificate for a petrol pump. During his questioning, Mr. Nagar confessed that he had demanded the bribe on behalf of Mr. Rao, to whom he was supposed to give ₹1 lakh and keep the rest as his share.

The ACB sleuths have seized several files from the Baran Collector’s office. Some incriminating documents pertaining to agricultural land and properties were recovered from Mr. Nagar’s residence in Baran.