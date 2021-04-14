Coronavirus | Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh put off State Board exams

Students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 to be promoted without exams

After the CBSE announced cancellation of its Class 10 examinations, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the State Secondary Education Board’s examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The Himachal Pradesh government, too, postponed the ongoing State Board exams for Classes 10 and 12.

The State Board was also directed to promote the students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 to the next Class.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision after discussions with Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections during the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Mr. Dotasra said a decision on the revised dates for exams would be taken if the situation improved in the next 15 to 20 days. He said the students of Class 8 would be promoted to Class 9 without examinations in view of the prevailing situation. The State government has already promoted the students till Class 7 to the next Class.

Mr. Gehlot earlier held interactions with experts, doctors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and social activists through video-conferencing and sought their suggestions for handling the pandemic. BJP State president Satish Poonia suggested in the session that the hospitals be instructed not to ignore the treatment of patients other than those having the viral infection.

In another order, the State government on Wednesday extended the night curfew to the municipal limits of all urban areas for 12 hours everyday, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All markets, offices and commercial establishments will remain closed during the curfew, while the limited activities relating to production in factories, emergency services and movement to and from transport hubs will be allowed.