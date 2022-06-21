Rajasthan HC instructs judges to listen to PM Modi’s address on Yoga Day

In addition to the district courts, the events will be held at the High Court’s principal seat in Jodhpur and the Bench in Jaipur

The Rajasthan High Court’s Registry has directed the judicial officers across the State and invited the sitting and retired HC judges as well as the lawyers to attend the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on International Yoga day at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to the district courts, the events will be held at the High Court’s principal seat in Jodhpur and the Bench in Jaipur. The programmes in the districts will be organised at the prescribed “yoga places” in the judgeships, according to a notice issued by the office of the Registrar-General.

Yudhisthir Sharma, Registrar (Administration), said in the notice issued to All District & Sessions Judges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would deliver an address from 6:40 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. from Mysuru on the occasion of the Yoga Day. He instructed the District Judges to ensure the assembly of judicial officers and staff of subordinate courts as well as the lawyers to attend the live telecast of Mr. Modi’s address and celebrate the Yoga Day.

This is the first instance of the High Court administration taking interest in an activity led by the Prime Minister. The notice asked the District Judges to arrange the LED televisions and other display equipment at the programme venues to enable the viewers to watch the live telecast.

The invitation extended to the sitting and retired High Court judges stated that the Yoga Day ceremonies in Jodhpur and Jaipur would be streamed live on the social media platform, You Tube. It also asked the invitees to take all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The post of the Rajasthan High Court’s Chief Justice has been lying vacant since Justice Akil Kureshi retired on March 6 this year. Justice S.S. Shinde, who was a Judge in the Bombay High Court, is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday evening.