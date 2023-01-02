ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan HC asks Assembly Speaker to make his stand clear on MLAs’ resignations

January 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to make his stand clear within 10 days on the resignations of 90 Congress MLAs lying with him for more than three months. A Division Bench directed the Advocate General to obtain instructions from the Speaker and inform the court on the next date of hearing in the matter on January 16.

The issue of resignation by the MLAs after their boycott of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on September 25, 2022, has been taken to the High Court by Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore through a Public Interest Litigation. Mr. Rathore contended that the Speaker was duty-bound to pronounce his decision on the resignations and the MLAs could not withdraw the papers once submitted.

Advocate General M.S. Singhvi said in the court that since the MLAs had withdrawn their resignations, there was no necessity to pass an order in the matter. However, Mr. Rathore, appearing as the petitioner-in-person, submitted that there was no provision in the law for withdrawal of resignations by the MLAs and the Advocate General could not represent the Speaker, whose position was independent of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Shubha Mehta, adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 16.

The MLAs considered loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who submitted their resignations, have started withdrawing the papers ahead of the Budget session starting on January 23 following a directive from the party high command. The new Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was on a three-day visit here last week, had conveyed the high command’s desire to bring reconciliation between the two factions of the ruling party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US