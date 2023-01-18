ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

January 18, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - New Delhi

During a second day address at 'Chintan Shivir', Mr. Gehlot directed officials to ensure timely and effective implementation of all State government schemes to benefit the common man

PTI

Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government was working on a priority to uplift every section of society through transparent, accountable and sensitive good governance.

During an address on the second day of a 'Chintan Shivir' at Harishchandra Mathur Public Training Institute here, Mr. Gehlot directed officials to ensure timely and effective implementation of all State government schemes to benefit the common man.

He also instructed them to take strict action against those who unnecessarily delay the works.

In a statement, Mr. Gehlot said the process of issuing lease deeds had been greatly simplified. Despite this, strict action should be taken against the officials who cause unnecessary delays.

He also batted for dumping yards and sewage treatment plants in all cities to ensure "excellent sanitation". Gehlot said a study of Indian cities leading in cleanliness indices should be conducted.

The chief minister also urged the officials to ensure timely payment to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Pointing to the allocation of nearly ₹4,029 crore for payment of agricultural exchange grants from 2019-20 to 2022-23 in case of crop failure due to natural calamities under the State Disaster Response Fund set up to deal with famine, he instructed the officials to complete assessment of frost-affected crops.

