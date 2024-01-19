Rajasthan govt. to review decisions of previous Congress regime

January 19, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - JAIPUR

The BJP government in Rajasthan on January 18 decided to review the decisions taken by the previous Congress regime during its last six months in power, including those taken during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the 2023 State Assembly election. A committee comprising Ministers will review the decisions and submit its report in the next three months.

The Council of Ministers met here for the first time after the formation of the new government and took some major decisions for fulfilling the ruling party’s promises made to the people. The BJP’s election manifesto, titled Sankalp Patra, was adopted as the State government’s policy document along with the decision to appoint an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for its implementation.

Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told journalists after the meeting that the pension paid to those persons jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency would be restored. The previous Congress government had stopped the pension.

A pension of ₹20,000 per month and a monthly medical assistance of ₹4,000 will be paid to the MISA detenus under the Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi, launched in 2008.

RAS exam postponed

Mr. Rathore said Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had approved a proposal to postpone the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains examination, scheduled this month, on the demand made by a large number of candidates. Some of the candidates were staging an indefinite protest at Rajasthan University here seeking an extension of the examination date.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), which undertakes the examination for appointments to the civil services, will release its exam calendar on the pattern of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Two presentations on the State government’s plan of action for 100 days and the achievements made during the first 30 days were made at the meeting. The State government has started supplying cooking gas cylinders to the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries at ₹450, benefiting 72.83 lakh families.

All-party meet

Separately, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani convened an all-party meeting on the eve of the first session of the new Assembly beginning on Friday with the customary address of the Governor. Chief Minister Sharma also addressed a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party and apprised the ruling party MLAs of the issues to be discussed in the House.