Rajasthan govt. shelves civic poll changes

The resolution of a rift over a new model for the upcoming municipal elections in Rajasthan, to which Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot took exception, has saved the ruling Congress from embarrassment. The State government has reversed its earlier decision to allow any citizen to contest the polls for mayor and chairperson of a civic body without first getting elected as a municipal councillor.

The change not only attracted criticism from within the Congress, but the Opposition BJP also tried to make an issue out of it. BJP State president Satish Poonia said the Congress was bending the rules as per its convenience because it was not confident of winning the elections.

The State government had recently decided to conduct indirect election for the post of mayor and chairperson in corporations and municipalities with the contention that the civic body heads directly elected by public often ignored the councillors and neglected the development works.

In the “hybrid model” introduced through an amendment to Section 78 of the Rajasthan Municipalities (Election) Rules, 1994, a non-councillor candidate could contest for the post of mayor and chairperson. Such a candidate was still to be elected by the municipal councillors to the top posts.

Notification opposed

A section of the party leaders and Mr. Pilot, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee president, opposed the gazette notification issued in this regard on October 16, while affirming that the decision would weaken democracy and encourage back door entry of candidates in the municipal bodies. The elections to 49 urban local bodies across the State will take place on November 16.

Other senior party leaders who called for a review of the decision included Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. The Congress workers also gave a negative feedback with the plea that the decision was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting or the party organisation.

The matter was resolved before the Diwali festival apparently following the intervention of senior party leaders from Delhi. AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, in charge of Rajasthan, was tasked with resolving the differences and evolving a compromise formula.

Exceptional cases

State Urban Development and Local Self Government Minister Shanti Dhariwal announced that the mayors and chairpersons would be elected only from among those already elected as councillors. “In exceptional cases, if there is no councillor in the party getting the majority belonging to a caste group or gender for which the mayor/chairperson post has been reserved, then only an outsider will be allowed to step in.”

Welcoming the latest decision, Mr. Pilot said the move to have unelected people run for the post of mayor and chairman was “against the ethos of democracy”. He said the issue taken up by several party leaders had been recognised and the government had changed its earlier decision.

Chief Minister Ashok told reporters at a function here that the BJP had tried to create an “unnecessary confusion” on the issue. “If an unelected outsider is appointed the chief of an urban body, the elected councillors are not going to accept this arrangement... They will revolt. This arrangement is in place only to meet special circumstances,” he said.

BJP claim

The BJP has claimed that the Congress government was forced to take back its decision because of the pressure put by the Opposition, the people and its own Ministers. Mr. Poonia said since the BJP had announced a State-wide agitation, the Congress had come on the back foot.