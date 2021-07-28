Rajasthan govt. set to overhaul recruitment process

JAIPUR

28 July 2021 03:06 IST

Expert committee submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Monday

The Rajasthan government is set to overhaul the process for recruitment of employees on the basis of the report of an expert committee, which has recommended several reforms in the system.

Service rules will be reviewed and eligibility criteria revised in the light of the suggestions.

The committee’s chairman, M.L. Kumawat, who earlier headed the State Public Service Commission, submitted the report to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday. Mr. Kumawat said the committee had examined various aspects of recruitments to strengthen the process and ensure timely completion of appointments to various departments.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee was also asked to suggest measures for strict adherence to the time-frame set for holding examinations and interviews of the Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board.

Mr. Kumawat said the members of the committee had given some significant suggestions for stopping the incidents of question paper leak and of candidates resorting to unfair means in exams, besides preventing legal disputes in the recruitment process. The common eligibility test for ministerial staff was also examined for its utility for multiple posts.

The committee, appointed on April 10 this year, interacted with the boards and agencies in several States to collate the relevant information and organised more than a dozen meetings of its members. Mr. Kumawat said the report was prepared on the basis of a detailed analysis of various aspects of recruitment to government services.

The State government has also established a ₹3,000 crore employees' welfare fund for arranging finances for serving and retired officials. The employees will get loans on low interest rate from the fund for their needs, such as housing, vehicle and children's higher studies.