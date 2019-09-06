Rajasthan govt. seeks more wheat under FSA

Rajasthan has sought enhancement of ceiling for beneficiaries under the Food Security Act in accordance with the present population. As the number of beneficiaries in the State has increased by 36 lakh since 2011, the Public Distribution System’s authorities are reportedly facing difficulty in disbursement of foodgrains.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena has demanded allotment of an additional 26,000 tonnes of wheat from the Centre under the food security scheme.
He said the foodgrains were to be supplied to a population of 4.82 crore, but the quantity was received only for 4.46 crore beneficiaries as per the existing ceiling.
