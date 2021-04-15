Rajasthan govt. postpones board examinations

JAIPUR

15 April 2021 01:13 IST

‘Decision on revised dates if pandemic situation improves in next 15-20 days’

After the CBSE announced cancellation of its class X examinations, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the State Secondary Education Board’s examinations for classes X and XII. The State Board was also directed to promote the students of classes VIII, IX and XI to the next classes.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision after discussions with Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

Revised dates

Mr. Dotasra said a decision on the revised dates for exams would be taken if the situation improved during the next 15 to 20 days. He said the students of class VIII would be promoted to class IX without examinations in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. The State government has already promoted the students till classes VII to the next classes.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gehlot earlier held interactions with experts, doctors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and social activists through video-conferencing and sought their suggestions for handling the pandemic. BJP State president Satish Poonia suggested in the session that the hospitals be instructed not to ignore the treatment of patients other than those having the virus infection.

In another order, the State government on Wednesday extended the night curfew to the municipal limits of all urban areas for 12 hours everyday, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.