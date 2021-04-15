Other States

Rajasthan govt. postpones board examinations

After the CBSE announced cancellation of its class X examinations, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the State Secondary Education Board’s examinations for classes X and XII. The State Board was also directed to promote the students of classes VIII, IX and XI to the next classes.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision after discussions with Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

Revised dates

Mr. Dotasra said a decision on the revised dates for exams would be taken if the situation improved during the next 15 to 20 days. He said the students of class VIII would be promoted to class IX without examinations in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. The State government has already promoted the students till classes VII to the next classes.

Mr. Gehlot earlier held interactions with experts, doctors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and social activists through video-conferencing and sought their suggestions for handling the pandemic. BJP State president Satish Poonia suggested in the session that the hospitals be instructed not to ignore the treatment of patients other than those having the virus infection.

In another order, the State government on Wednesday extended the night curfew to the municipal limits of all urban areas for 12 hours everyday, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Comments
Related Articles

Odisha bypoll put off as candidate dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus | Situation in Gujarat is turning grimmer by the day

Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports nearly 59,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Coronavirus | Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh put off State Board exams

Coronavirus | Mutations found in Maharashtra samples, says Uddhav Thackeray

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

Gauhati High Court upholds bail order of Akhil Gogoi by special NIA court

Allow Maharashtra to purchase vaccines independently: Raj Thackeray

Tripura CM directs police to contain post-poll violence in tribal council areas

Coronavirus | Neighbouring States are unable to supply oxygen to Maharashtra, says Tope

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Bobde

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

Shahi snan in Haridwar | Lakhs ignore COVID-19 concerns to take holy dip

Coronavirus | U.P. CM Adityanath, SP president Akhilesh Yadav test positive for COVID-19

Neither prepared nor submitted to MHA any report on 2006 Mumbai train blasts: IB to Delhi High Court

West Bengal government to launch probe into Cooch Behar killings

OIL acquires majority shares in Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Punjab wants postponement of Class X and XII Board exams
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 1:14:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-govt-postpones-board-examinations/article34321487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY