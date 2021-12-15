Rajasthan Govt. offers ₹1 crore assistance to chopper crash victim’s family

JAIPUR:

Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was a resident of Jhunjhunu

The Rajasthan Government on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Ghardana Khurd village in Jhunjhunu district, who died in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 8, in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others also lost their lives.

Sqn. Ldr. Singh was the co-pilot of the ill-fated chopper. He is survived by his wife and parents. His father Randhir Singh retired from the Navy, and several of his cousins are serving in the armed forces.

Announcing the decision on the release of financial assistance, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here that the State Government was with the family of Sqn. Ldr. Singh in their hour of grief.

Sqn. Ldr. Singh’s body was cremated in his native village on December 11.